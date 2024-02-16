A bill aimed at bolstering measures to tackle Japan's declining birthrate was adopted at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The bill, which amends related laws, includes plans to expand child benefits and establish a system allowing any child to enroll in day care establishments regardless of whether their parents work or not.

In order to secure the funds necessary for such measures, the government will collect "support funds" from the general public and companies through extra fees to be added to public medical insurance premiums.