The United States supports Japan's efforts to hold talks with North Korea and hopes any dialogue would seek to resolve issues ranging from regional security to human rights, Washington's envoy on North Korean human rights issues said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament last week that he wants to hold a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and is personally overseeing high-level discussions with Pyongyang.

Fuji TV reported on Wednesday that Kishida is considering visiting South Korea on March 20 to discuss issues including North Korea ahead of South Korean legislative elections in April.