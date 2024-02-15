There is growing interest in Japan about how pets are carried on airplanes, after the deaths of pets in the collision of a Japan Airlines passenger jet and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this year.

Most Japanese airlines require pets to be stored as cargo, and Star Flyer is the only domestic airline allowing passengers to take pets with them into aircraft cabins.

Discussions on the treatment of pets on airplanes are likely to heat up as more people view pets as important family members.