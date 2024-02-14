Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament Wednesday that he was open to establishing a new law tightening restrictions on funding for political organizations. But he declined to voice support for a political ethics committee investigation into Liberal Democratic Party members caught up in a slush-fund scandal, saying it was a matter for parliament to decide.

Asked about the possibility of a new law that would require external audits of political organizations, including formal political factions, the prime minister gave a positive response.

“This would be meaningful in terms of strengthening public trust,” Kishida said.