The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to produce and stockpile whole blood products that can be transfused into injured Self-Defense Forces troops regardless of their blood types and also contain platelets, which help stop bleeding, ministry officials told Jiji Press.

The use of whole blood products will help save front-line medical personnel time and effort to check blood type compatibility and provide speedier treatment to injured troops.

The Defense Ministry is in talks with the health ministry to use whole blood products that contain platelets as an exception for the time being as they have not been approved pharmaceutically.