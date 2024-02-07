The body of the man who claimed to be wanted terrorist Satoshi Kirishima was sent to a crematorium in the city of Zushi, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday, after being handed over to the city of Kamakura by the prefectural police, investigative sources said.

Kirishima, 70, allegedly committed a series of bombings targeting companies in Japan between 1974 and 1975.

The man, who went by the name Hiroshi Uchida, had been hospitalized in Kamakura due to terminal cancer. He confessed to being Kirishima on Jan. 25 but died four days later. His body was then transferred to Fujisawa Police Station on Jan. 31.

Kirishima, a member of the radical group East Asia Anti-Japan Armed Front, was wanted for his alleged involvement in the bombing of a building in Tokyo’s Ginza district in April 1975, for violation of explosives control regulations.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently in the process of identifying the body through DNA tests and other methods. If confirmed to be Kirishima, the Tokyo police will forward the case to prosecutors. However, it is unlikely that an indictment will occur due to the inability to hold court proceedings.