Karolina Shiino, the Ukraine-born winner of last month’s Miss Japan contest, has relinquished her title, the contest organizer said Monday, following a magazine report that she was having an affair with a married man.

It is the first time a Miss Japan winner has relinquished their title. The organizer said the post will be vacant for the year.

Shukan Bunshun reported last Wednesday that Shiino, 26, was dating a doctor who is married. However, the Miss Japan organizer rebutted the claim on Thursday, saying he had claimed he was single and that she was unaware he was married.