Two factions in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party face a rocky road ahead after they decided to continue their activities as policy-based groups without dissolving themselves.

The factions, led by LDP Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, have confirmed their intentions not to disband while four other intraparty factions have decided their liquidations in response to a high-profile political funds scandal related to kickbacks paid from revenues collected through fundraising parties hosted by LDP factions.

But the Aso and Motegi factions continue to face calls from their own members to disband, and multiple lawmakers have announced their departures from the group led by Motegi.