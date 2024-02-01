Jera, Japan's biggest power generator, will check two thermal power plants that are using woody biomass fuel similar to the Taketoyo thermal power station which was hit by a fire on Jan. 31, it said in a statement.

Japan is the world's second biggest buyer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and any disruptions at its domestic power plants — be that thermal or nuclear facilities — are closely watched by traders for indications of a demand increase.

The Taketoyo No.5 unit in Aichi Prefecture, one of Japan's biggest coal-fired power plants, is run by co-firing coal and biomass. It suspended operations on Wednesday after smoke emanated from near a boiler and a fire broke out on the belt conveyor transporting fuel.