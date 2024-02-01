The major New Year's Day earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture has been putting a strain on the local dining industry, which had just begun to overcome a slump brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ishikawa's Noto Peninsula bore the brunt of the damage from the quake. However, other areas in the prefecture that were less affected by the 7.6 magnitude temblor are seeing a plunge in the number of visitors, at rates similar to those seen in more heavily affected areas.

Mei Muranaka, 40, who works at the Kissa Mitikusa cafe in the southern Ishikawa city of Kaga, described its dire situation in the wake of the earthquake.