After overcoming anti-LGBTQ discrimination, skepticism about her age and criticism of her limited political experience, 31-year-old Huang Jie says her election to Taiwan's parliament as the island's first openly gay MP represents progress.

Democratic Taiwan is one of the most liberal societies in Asia and is hailed as a bastion for LGBTQ rights as the region's first to legalize same-sex marriage in 2019.

"I hope (my election) will bring courage to many people as I've demonstrated I've done it standing on the front line," said Huang, who will be sworn in as a lawmaker on Thursday.