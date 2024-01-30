The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed that it is planning to build an underground missile shelter under the Azabu-Juban subway station in Tokyo's Minato Ward, in a move that comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and concerns over national security.

“We have prepared other evacuation facilities in the past, but considering how rocky international affairs are right now we think it's important to prepare for the serious and significant threat of ballistic missiles,” Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Friday.

Azabu-Juban station is a stop along the Toei Oedo and Namboku lines, and is in close proximity to the Roppongi and Hiroo districts where many foreign embassies and office buildings are located.