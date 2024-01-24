Kanazawa, the capital city of Ishikawa Prefecture, has been hit by an influx of reservation cancellations, as tourists hesitate to venture near the quake-hit Noto Peninsula.

Tourism industry professionals in the area are calling on people to visit as a way to support the Noto region.

Kanazawa, known for tourist attractions such as Kenroku-en, one of Japan's three finest gardens, remained largely unscathed after the 7.6 magnitude Noto Peninsula quake, which hit the northern part of the prefecture hard, notably the cities of Wajima and Suzu.