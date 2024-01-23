Australia won’t interfere in any moves by the Pacific nation of Tuvalu to end its diplomatic relationship with Taiwan, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said, following media reports that it could follow Nauru’s lead in shifting its alliance to China.

Tuvalu’s foreign policy is a matter for the Pacific nation alone, Wong said at a news conference in Canberra on Tuesday. Any decision on its recognition of either Taiwan or China is "not something we would be intervening in.”

"It’s a sovereign decision for Tuvalu just as it is a sovereign decision for us,” Wong said.