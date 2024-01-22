A Wajima-nuri lacquerware shop is resolved to protect the traditional local craft, overcoming the damage it sustained from the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan.

The temblor damaged many Wajima-nuri workshops in Wajima, one of the hardest-hit municipalities in Ishikawa Prefecture. Among them was the Taya Shikkiten shop.

When the shop started an online crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for reconstruction, donations came quickly from all over the country, along with many encouraging messages.