Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has taken the risky gamble of dissolving his Liberal Democratic Party faction in a bid to shore up rock-bottom public support for his Cabinet amid a political funds scandal.

Kishida's unilateral decision to dissolve the faction, known as Kochikai and established in 1957, led two other factions, including the one once headed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, to also decide to disband.

Meanwhile, voices of protests have risen from among members of two other factions, led respectively by LDP Vice President Taro Aso and Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi. If the two revolt, the Kishida administration's foundations will be shaken.

Out of the blue

"Whoever suggests first should start first," said Kishida, who had led Kochikai for about 11 years until he quit as its head last month. He made the remarks to members of the LDP's Youth Division on Friday.

Before he announced the dissolution of the faction, Kishida conveyed his intention to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, a key faction member, on Thursday. He also informed other senior faction members, including deputy chief Cabinet secretaries and former ministers, beforehand.

"The Kishida faction must take the lead," a source close to the prime minister said, concerned about growing public criticism of LDP factions at the center of the scandal.

Starting sometime ago, Kishida occasionally told those around him that he believed he could abolish factions. He had since been mulling over the idea of dissolving his own faction.

His decision on the matter is likely to have been accelerated by Thursday's news reports that prosecutors were poised to establish a criminal case against a former chief accountant of his faction.

Kishida's decision has thrown the LDP into turmoil after he did not inform party executives, such as Aso and Motegi, of his decision in advance.

The prime minister announced the decision while discussions were underway at the party's political reform headquarters over what to do with factions.

"Some rejected the idea of dissolving factions, so he took the lead himself," one LDP lawmaker explained.

As Kishida had intended, the Abe faction and the faction led by former Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai followed the Kishida faction and decided on Friday to dissolve themselves.

"If we miss this opportunity, our image would be damaged," said a veteran member of the Abe faction. Meanwhile, a former Cabinet member said, "We had no choice but to follow the Kishida faction."

"The factions made their own decisions," Kishida told reporters.

Support from Suga

While people related to the Abe, Nikai and Kishida factions were slapped with criminal charges, no case has been established against the Aso or Motegi factions.

Members of those factions are therefore eager to maintain their groups. Executives of both have rejected Kishida's dissolution policy.

"There is no reason for us to dissolve our faction," one Motegi faction member said.

Another faction, led by General Council Chairman Hiroshi Moriyama, is taking a wait-and-see approach. It is unclear whether all LDP factions will be abolished.

Although Kishida is the LDP's president, he has no direct command over factions other than his, since they are organizations independent of the party.

There is a possibility that Aso and Motegi, who have supported the administration so far, will rebel against Kishida for what can be called a heavy-handed approach.

Some observers speculate that Kishida tried to win support from former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, expecting that Aso and Motegi would be displeased with the faction dissolution policy.

According to sources, Suga warned Kishida that the public would not understand unless the LDP dissolved all factions, and he therefore appreciates Kishida's decision.

Possible moves to oust Kishida

In response to the scandal, the LDP is preparing to release tougher penalties and other reform measures that will be included in a proposed revision of the political funds control law.

Among them is a guilt-by-association system allowing lawmakers to be held responsible for violations of the law committed by their staff, such as accountants at the political organizations of the politicians.

"The prime minister is trying to create a breakthrough by eliminating factions and introducing the guilt-by-association system," with his administration on the brink due to the slush fund scandal, a party source said.

"Public approval ratings will rise, and his power over party members will recover" if such drastic measures are taken, an LDP executive said, expressing high expectations.

But the impact of the scandal may drag on, especially if cases of senior Abe faction politicians who have escaped indictment are referred to prosecution inquest panels of citizens.

"There is nothing I can do," former Secretary-General Makoto Koga, who once headed Kochikai and still has some influence, complained to people close to him.

The simmering discontent over the faction dissolution "may develop into moves to oust Kishida," said a worried official who is close to the prime minister.