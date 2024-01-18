A week ahead of the opening of what is set to be a particularly heated session of parliament, an ongoing investigation into a slush funds scandal entangling the upper echelons of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party is drawing to a close, with all party heavyweights largely unscathed.

Apprehension in the political center of Nagatacho since the investigation started late last year is likely to dissipate following the indictment of clerical staff, as prosecutors seem unable to prove any criminal conspiracy between lawmakers and their staffers.

The Asahi Shimbun reported on Thursday that prosecutors are building a case against the former accountant of the LDP faction that until recently was led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, for underreporting ¥30 million in political funds from 2018 to 2020.