Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with the visiting foreign minister from North Korea for talks that could facilitate a trip to Pyongyang for the Russian leader and arms transfers to aid Moscow in its war on Ukraine.

Putin held talks with Choe Son Hui on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow, the Tass news agency reported. Putin and Choe discussed bilateral relations as well as the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, according to Tass. Peskov called North Korea a "very important partner,” and said Russia intends to further develop relations in all spheres, including sensitive ones.

Choe also met counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who expressed appreciation for Pyongyang’s "support within the context of the special military operation in Ukraine,” Tass said, without providing further details.