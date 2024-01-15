A new educational center will be launched in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, to respond to the learning ambitions and intellectual curiosity of "uniquely gifted children.”

Local volunteers who are knowledgeable in mathematics, literature, art, information technology and other fields will serve as instructors, free of charge, as part of an aim to have the entire community work together to develop children's special abilities.

The name of the new center, called the "Omega Class,” is derived from the Aizu dialect term "ome” which means “you,” and is intended to be a child-oriented program. Misao Shoji, 70, who runs a local after-school daycare service for children with special needs, is launching the project.