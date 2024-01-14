U.S. President Joe Biden is adopting an election-year message that zeros in on addressing voter concerns about affordability and high prices in a bid to boost his economic case to voters.

As Biden’s re-election effort begins in earnest, the White House and campaign aim to highlight his efforts to lower prices of household goods and launch a new housing affordability push, according to officials familiar with the plan, showcasing tangible benefits for consumers after previous efforts to sell his handling of the economy faltered.

Biden on Friday visited Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, to test out the refined approach, visiting a series of small businesses.