Three-meter tsunami waves were recorded at a nuclear plant in Japan after the recent earthquake but did not damage it, its operator said on Wednesday, more than a week after the incident.

The revelation served as a reminder of the risks associated with nuclear power in Japan, 13 years after a tsunami wrecked the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in Fukushima Prefecture in one of the world's worst atomic disasters.

The 7.6-magnitude jolt on New Year's Day and its powerful aftershocks killed at least 206 people in Ishikawa Prefecture, flattening houses, wrecking infrastructure and leaving thousands without power.