South Korea said North Korean weapons have been used by Hamas in its war with Israel, even as Pyongyang denies the arms trade.

South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, released a photo of a North Korean rocket part on Monday to show that Hamas fighters used an F-7 rocket-propelled grenade launcher manufactured in North Korea.

The NIS is "collecting and accumulating specific evidence regarding the scale and timing of North Korea’s supply of weapons to Hamas and others, but currently it’s difficult to provide them, considering source protection and diplomatic relations,” it said in a statement.