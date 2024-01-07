Israel said it had "dismantled" Hamas' military leadership in northern Gaza as its war against the Palestinian group entered a fourth month Sunday, with fears mounting that the conflict could spread into neighboring Lebanon.

Six people were killed early Sunday during an Israeli raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, with witnesses reporting that Israel had also carried out airstrikes in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Younis.

Israel's army said late Saturday it had "completed the dismantling of the Hamas military framework in the northern Gaza Strip" and its forces would now focus on central and southern areas of the territory.