Russia's latest massive strikes against major Ukrainian cities aim to wear out both the population and air defenses, at a time when Kyiv is urging Western allies to provide more weapons, experts say.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia launched almost 300 missiles and over 200 Shahed explosive drones in attacks on Dec. 29 and overnight from Jan. 1 to 2.

The waves of projectiles killed around 50 people.