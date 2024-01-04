Several previously confidential documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein were made public in federal court in New York after a yearslong battle over their release.

The first of what are expected to be hundreds of documents identifying more than 150 individuals were unsealed on Wednesday following an order last month by U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska. The documents were filed in redacted form as part of a 2015 lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 of participating in Epstein’s sex crimes.

The first documents included emails, transcripts of depositions and legal filings.