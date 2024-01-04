Almost 72 hours after a powerful earthquake hit the Sea of Japan coast on New Years’ Day, killing at least 81 people in Ishikawa Prefecture and injuring hundreds, authorities are intensifying their efforts to rescue those trapped under collapsed buildings.

Amid the threat of aftershocks and unfavorable weather conditions — with heavy rains and low temperatures aggravating an already dire situation — the window for rescue efforts is closing quickly. Survival rates drop significantly after the first 72 hours.

In Wajima, the area hit hardest by the quake, dozens of people are still reported to be buried under collapsed buildings.