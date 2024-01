100 YEARS AGO

Friday, Jan. 4, 1924

Unkempt wooden barracks and canvas homes, piles of debris and muddy streets, lack of transportation and a decided shortness in many of the things that go to make up the good cheer expected in Tokyo during the New Year — all these combined felled to dampen the spirits of the "Edokko" (children of Tokyo) and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day were happily spent.