China's defense ministry lashed out at the United States on Thursday, a week after their top military officials resumed high-level talks, criticizing its continued meddling in the Asia Pacific region and saying it maintained a "Cold War" mindset.

Both sides had pledged at the talks to work towards restoration of contacts to avert miscalculation and misunderstanding, with the U.S. calling for "more work" to ensure military communications stayed open and reliable.

But a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson took a more hawkish tone at the year's last regular press conference.