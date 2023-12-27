The Nuclear Regulation Authority officially decided Wednesday to lift its de facto ban on operations at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, imposed previously for a series of flaws in the plant's anti-terrorism measures.

The nuclear watchdog also reaffirmed that Tepco is qualified as a nuclear power plant operator.

Tepco's efforts to make lasting improvements "seem to have taken root to a certain extent," NRA Chairman Shinsuke Yamanaka told an NRA meeting on Wednesday. "We will continue to check responses taken by Tepco through our regular inspections."