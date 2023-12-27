Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi has vowed to tackle growing public distrust in politics "with a sense of crisis" following a political funds scandal involving factions in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

"We must respond with a sense of crisis to regain public trust at a time when the administration (of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida) is under intense scrutiny," Hayashi said Tuesday in an interview. "It is my role to do what I can within my given responsibilities to restore trust."

Regarding a possible revision of the political funds control law, which LDP factions are suspected of having violated, he said that the issue is closely related to freedom of political activity.