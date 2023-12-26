An Israeli strike in Syria has killed a senior general with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the military force has said, with Tehran vowing retribution.

The incident further raises tension in the Middle East where Iran-aligned groups have escalated conflict since Iran-backed Hamas militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, triggering a war with Israel.

Iranian state media also reported the death of Razi Mousavi, describing him as "one of the most experienced advisers" of the Quds Force, the foreign arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).