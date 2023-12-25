Nearly three years after U.S. President Joe Biden took office vowing "America is back," the country's international image is taking a beating as his administration backs Israel in its war with Hamas.

In one step back from the newfound isolation, the United States on Friday, after painstaking negotiations, let through a U.N. Security Council resolution on humanitarian aid for the beleaguered Gaza Strip, after vetoing two earlier calls to halt the fighting.

But the U.S. still remained apart from some of its closest allies — Britain, France and Japan — which backed the resolution. The U.S. abstained, joined only by Russia.