The families of missing people who are suspected to have been abducted to North Korea, though they are not on the Japanese government's official list of abductees, are desperately hoping to be reunited with them as many of them are in their advanced years.

While many of them have passed away, the surviving family members of the missing people continue to make effort to seek out their loved ones — just like relatives of those on the official list — all the while enduring the added agony of their kin's absence from the government register.

On Oct. 21, a gathering was held in Tokyo to rally for the return of the possible abductees to North Korea.