Eam Orn kneels in a forest in northwest Cambodia, pressing his hands together before an offering of bananas studded with smoking incense, and prays for the return of his land.

He is one of hundreds of thousands affected by economic land concessions (ELCs) — land grants to businesses that experts say have driven deforestation and dispossession.

From 2001 to 2015, a third of Cambodia's primary forests — some of the world's most biodiverse and a key carbon sink — were cleared, and tree cover loss accelerated faster than anywhere else in the world, according to the World Resources Institute.