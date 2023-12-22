The health ministry said Thursday it has banned the sale and advertising of 38 items, such as gummies and cookies, suspected of containing substances similar to a synthetic compound called hexahydrocannabihexol (HHCH), which resembles a cannabis compound.

The ban applies to items containing any of five substances, including hexahydrocannabiphorol (HHCP) and tetrahydrocannabiphorol acetate (THCPO), and is based on the pharmaceuticals and medical equipment law.

According to the ministry, six cases in which people felt unwell, with symptoms such as a heaviness in the head or the body and a racing heartbeat, after consuming products containing HHCP or THCPO have been confirmed since last month.

On Dec. 2, the ministry banned the possession and sale of items containing HHCH by designating the synthetic compound as a substance subject to restrictions under the law.

In early January, the ministry plans to comprehensively restrict similar substances.