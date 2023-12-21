A U.S. Supreme Court shaped by Donald Trump is destined to play a pivotal role in determining whether he will land in prison — or return to the White House.

Trump vowed to seek Supreme Court review after Colorado’s top court on Tuesday barred him from the 2024 presidential ballot there, saying his incitement of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol disqualifies him from holding office. The 4-3 decision said that under the Constitution’s insurrection clause, he had forfeited his right to run.

And the high court could say this week whether it will take up Special Counsel Jack Smith’s request for fast-track review of the former president’s bid for absolute immunity from criminal charges over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.