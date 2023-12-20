Donald Trump has been barred from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado, with that state’s highest court becoming the first to say he had forfeited his right to run for reelection by inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Colorado’s Supreme Court issued the ruling Tuesday, but paused its effect to allow time for Trump to appeal to the US Supreme Court. Trump’s campaign said he would appeal. He has until Jan. 4, under the state court’s ruling.

The case centers on a post-Civil War-era provision of the U.S. Constitution that bans insurrectionists from holding public office. The Colorado case is the first constitutional challenge to Trump’s 2024 run to go to trial in connection with his actions to overturn the 2020 election, including inciting followers to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.