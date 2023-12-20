Amid a taxi driver shortage, Japan is set to partially lift its ban on ride-hailing services starting next April.

Under the government plan announced Wednesday, nonprofessional drivers will be allowed to operate in specific areas at certain times under the guidance of taxi companies when there is a noticeable lack of rides available.

The plan was discussed at a Digital Administrative and Fiscal Reform Council meeting Wednesday and was proposed as a way of combating the nationwide shortage of taxi drivers amid growing demand for transportation services.