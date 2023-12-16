Rudy Giuliani must pay more than $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers he defamed through false accusations that they helped rig the 2020 U.S. election against Donald Trump, a jury decided on Friday.

The jury in federal court in Washington found that Giuliani owes the workers, Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman, roughly $73 million to compensate them for the reputational and emotional harm they suffered and $75 million to punish the former Trump lawyer and one-time New York mayor for his conduct.

"Today's a good day. A jury stood witness to what Rudy Giuliani did to me and my daughter and held him accountable," Freeman told reporters outside the courthouse, adding "others must be held accountable, too."