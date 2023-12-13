Israel faced growing diplomatic isolation in its war against Hamas as the United Nations demanded an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza and U.S. President Joe Biden told the longtime ally its "indiscriminate" bombing of civilians was hurting international support.

After dire warnings from U.N. officials about a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution calling for a cease-fire with three-quarters of member states voting in favor.

"The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians," the leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand said separately in a joint statement calling for a cease-fire.