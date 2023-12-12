The situation in Gaza is "catastrophic, apocalyptic," with destruction proportionally "even greater" than that which Germany experienced in World War II, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Monday.

Israel's military response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks has resulted in "an incredible number of civilian casualties," Borrell said after chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

He said the EU was also "alarmed by the violence in the West Bank by extremist settlers" and condemned the Israeli government's decision to approve 1,700 more housing units in Jerusalem, in what Brussels considers a violation of international law.