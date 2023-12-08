The European Union’s top officials had a strong message when they met Chinese leaders Thursday in the two sides’ first in-person summit in four years: Things must change if they are to get better.

Europe’s top two officials, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council head Charles Michel, visited Beijing with a list of economic grievances, calling on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to improve market access for products from the bloc’s 27 member states and address a trade deficit that has ballooned to more than $400 billion: a situation Brussels views as “unsustainable.”

“If you just look at the last two years, the trade deficit has doubled. This is a matter of great concern for a lot of Europeans,” von der Leyen said during a news conference alongside Michel, who struck a similar tone.