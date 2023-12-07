Ancient village remains from the Yayoi Period (200 B.C. to A.D. 250) have been found on the former British Embassy grounds in Tokyo, the Chiyoda Ward office confirmed Thursday.

According to Chiyoda Ward, remains of 28 buildings have been found, with 21 from the Yayoi Period, three from the Jomon Period (10,000 to 200 B.C.) and four that cannot be identified. One of the remains from the Jomon Period contained shells, which are important artifacts vital for historical research.

Only about 3,700 square meters out of the total of 7,700 have been excavated so far, meaning there is a high likelihood of more discoveries to come.