The ruling LDP party faction led by political heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai is suspected of failing to report money collected in excess of sales quotas set for its member lawmakers for fundraising parties, it was learned Sunday.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office is investigating details of the allegation, including the flow of funds.

The allegation came after a similar practice at the Liberal Democratic Party faction previously led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to light recently.