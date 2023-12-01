Seiji Maehara's departure from the Democratic Party for the People (DPP) to form a new political party is seen by many across the political aisle as a move to join Nippon Ishin no Kai in the future.

The prominent lawmaker aims to achieve a change in government through a coalition of lawmakers other than those from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the opposition Japanese Communist Party (JCP).

"I want to promote non-LDP, non-JCP opposition cooperation that focuses on policy," Maehara said at a news conference Thursday.