A truce between Israel and Hamas entered its final hours on Thursday, with mediators racing to reach agreement on another extension after a final exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

The six-day halt to fighting ends on Thursday morning local time, with a last group of hostages freed from Gaza overnight in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

There is pressure for both sides to extend the pause to allow more hostage releases and additional aid into devastated Gaza, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arriving in Israel for talks Wednesday night.