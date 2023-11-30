Henry Kissinger, a controversial Nobel Peace Prize winner and diplomatic powerhouse whose service under two presidents left an indelible mark on U.S. foreign policy, died on Wednesday at age 100, Kissinger Associates said in a statement.

He died at his home in Connecticut.

Kissinger had been active past his centenary, attending meetings at the White House, publishing a book on leadership styles and testifying before a Senate committee about the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. In July, he made a surprise visit to Beijing to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.