As South Korea moves to ban eating dog meat, many of those involved in the centuries-old controversial practice are fighting to keep it legal.

The farmers who breed the dogs, and the owners of eateries that serve the meat, have held protests in front of parliament to demand the government and ruling People Power Party scrap plans to pass a bill this year to enforce a ban.

They say banning dog meat would decimate their livelihoods, and also limit the options available to diners by taking off the menu a dish that in the Korean peninsula has traditionally been consumed to beat the summer heat, but which today is only eaten by some older people.