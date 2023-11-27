New Zealand's new Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is a wealthy teetotaler and country music lover who rose to prominence when he ran the national airline.

Luxon was sworn in as the country's 42nd leader on Monday after his conservative National Party secured a third of the votes in last month's elections.

He takes the helm after National stitched together a three-way coalition with conservative ACT and populist New Zealand First, ending six years of Labour rule ushered in by former prime minister Jacinda Ardern.