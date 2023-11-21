Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina’s presidential election opens a new and uncertain chapter in South American nation’s convoluted history.

While Milei has been careful in his first words as president-elect, appearing moderate and extending an olive branch to whomever wants to join his political project to "rebuild” Argentina, the country doesn’t have time to lose. With inflation expected to exceed 180% by year’s end, contracting activity and no international reserves at the central bank, the risk of the economy spinning out of control is growing.

Here are four key issues to watch after the victory of the libertarian outsider: